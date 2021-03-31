NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NTCT opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

