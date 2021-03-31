NetEase Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,193 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,245% compared to the typical volume of 1,130 call options.

NTES stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 94,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,279. NetEase has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

