Netbox Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $272,144.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $272,144.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00142103 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,743,287 coins and its circulating supply is 77,292,357 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

