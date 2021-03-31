nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.26–0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.34 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2022
After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.04 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 51,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,986. nCino has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.99.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.
