Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Stake Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Navios Maritime worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

