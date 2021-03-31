Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.
NYSE:NGS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 36,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,170. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
