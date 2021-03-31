Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

NYSE:NGS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 36,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,170. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

