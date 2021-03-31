Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

