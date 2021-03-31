Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.
Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.23.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.