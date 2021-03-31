Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NGS traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 36,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,170. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

