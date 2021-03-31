Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of 193.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 3,950 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $64,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,539.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $34,398.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock worth $283,874 in the last ninety days. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

