National Pension Service Purchases 7,333 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,004 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $292,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.17 on Wednesday, reaching $478.63. 100,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

