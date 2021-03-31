National Pension Service Purchases 19,227 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Amgen were worth $168,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amgen by 141.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.3% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $248.12. 95,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,987. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.23. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

