National Pension Service Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $122,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.08. The stock had a trading volume of 173,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,661. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $183.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

