Name Changing Token (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $309,952.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,130,208 coins and its circulating supply is 39,100,588 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.