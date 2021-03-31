Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 111,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Muscle Maker stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,738. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

