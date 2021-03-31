Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021 // Comments off

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 28th total of 111,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 669,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Muscle Maker stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,738. Muscle Maker has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.