Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock worth $1,512,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

