Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Senior Officer Richard Troy Pearce Sells 7,359 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Senior Officer Richard Troy Pearce sold 7,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$23,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$80,514.

Shares of CVE:M opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.39. Mosaic Capital Co. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

