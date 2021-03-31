Morgan Stanley Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $43.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $44.71 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.