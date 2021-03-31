Morgan Stanley Sells 2,649,681 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,876,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $195,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

