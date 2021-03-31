Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Realty Income worth $224,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

NYSE:O opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

