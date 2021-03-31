Morgan Stanley Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $5.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

NEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

NEX opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

