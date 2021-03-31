Morgan Stanley Increases EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $4.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

