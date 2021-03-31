Morgan Stanley Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,640.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,383.04.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE AZO traded down $16.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1,409.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,331. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $757.18 and a 52 week high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,244.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,193.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.