Morgan Stanley Has $185.92 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,272,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,572,795 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of The Williams Companies worth $185,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.