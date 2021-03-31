Morgan Stanley Downgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE:TOT opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36. Total has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

