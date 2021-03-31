Morgan Stanley Buys 155,830 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $192,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,249,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $475.95 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

