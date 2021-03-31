Morgan Stanley Acquires 87,476 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $205,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BSTZ opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

