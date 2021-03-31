Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 5th

Montes Archimedes Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MAACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 5th. Montes Archimedes Acquisition had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

