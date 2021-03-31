MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $259.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a one year low of $117.71 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,242,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,674 shares of company stock valued at $55,641,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

