Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.09

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.09 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 523462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

