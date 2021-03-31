Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $123.87 and last traded at $124.60. 196,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,122,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.28.

Specifically, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,971,110 shares of company stock worth $612,726,549 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of -73.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

