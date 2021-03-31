Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Up 9%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.57 and last traded at $129.13. 209,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,283,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of -78.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,971,110 shares of company stock worth $612,726,549. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

