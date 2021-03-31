MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $800.08

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.08 ($10.45) and traded as high as GBX 841.92 ($11.00). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 834 ($10.90), with a volume of 16,777 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 802.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 704.86. The firm has a market cap of £487.76 million and a PE ratio of 46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

