Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 336,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,490. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Further Reading: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.