Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Midwest Energy Emissions news, CEO Richard Macpherson purchased 25,000 shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 255,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

