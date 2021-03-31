Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

MSEX opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

