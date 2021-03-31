Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MBH stock opened at GBX 140.35 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £131.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.