Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $37.10 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $37.10 million and $1.77 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,922.08 or 0.03264067 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,083,435 coins and its circulating supply is 78,583,336 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

