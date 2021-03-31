Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ MESA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 over the last 90 days. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.