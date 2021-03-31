Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE:MDLA opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $3,164,011.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at $86,534,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,104,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medallia by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.