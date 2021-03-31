McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

