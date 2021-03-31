McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.