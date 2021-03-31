Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 4%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) shares fell 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 42,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 54,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

