Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of DOOR opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,869,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth about $12,293,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

