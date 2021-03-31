Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Cap of $160.12 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $17.79 or 0.00029969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 37% against the dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $160.12 million and approximately $104.27 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00315961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00811545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00082883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00030911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

