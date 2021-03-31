Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $210,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 487,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.