Mariner LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,529,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,594,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

