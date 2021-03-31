Mariner LLC Sells 7,412 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 509.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

