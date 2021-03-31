Mariner LLC Sells 507 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,328,000 after buying an additional 147,052 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 213,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $5,495,607. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

ADI opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

