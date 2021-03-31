Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 689,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $40.14 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

