Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in The Allstate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $118.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

